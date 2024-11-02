Lahore tops world pollution charts with hazardous smog

Lahore faced dangerous levels of smog on Saturday morning, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an alarming 1,067, making it the most polluted city in the world, according to real-time data from the Swiss air quality monitor.

Despite intense government efforts to curb pollution, the AQI levels highlight the extreme air pollution impacting the city.

As temperatures dip during winter, a mix of construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke gets trapped in the cold air, worsening the seasonal smog. Crop residue burning by farmers around Lahore also adds to the pollution, which the World Health Organization (WHO) warns can lead to severe health issues like strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and other respiratory conditions.

The smog has reduced visibility to zero in parts of Lahore, while the AQI slightly improved to 702 later in the day.

However, the city remained the most polluted globally, with experts predicting the smog will likely persist for another 48 hours. Smoke-laden air drifting from New Delhi has further compounded Lahore’s smog problem, following a spike in pollution in the Indian capital during Diwali celebrations.

The hazardous air quality has impacted residents, especially those working outdoors, who report respiratory issues like coughing and burning eyes, affecting both health and productivity.

To address this crisis, Punjab authorities have imposed a “Green Lockdown” in Lahore’s most polluted areas, enforcing a ban on construction activities, certain types of rickshaws, and commercial generators. The restrictions also target food vendors using charcoal or wood without adequate emissions controls. Schools are limiting outdoor activities, and masks are now mandatory to help citizens cope with the pollution.

Despite these measures, smog levels continue to rise across Punjab, extending to central and southern regions, including Multan, where residents also face significant challenges due to the thickening air pollution.

The University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute warns that current pollution levels may shorten the life expectancy of Lahore’s residents by an average of 7.5 years. UNICEF also reports that nearly 600 million children in South Asia, whose faster breathing and less-developed lungs make them especially vulnerable, are exposed to high pollution levels.

In response to the worsening air quality across South Asia, India has proposed a regional collaboration to address this shared issue. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called for diplomatic efforts to engage India in tackling air pollution jointly, as New Delhi also grapples with severe smog after Diwali.