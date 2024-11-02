Large number of smog-hit people reach hospitals

LAHORE - As smog intensifies in the provincial capital, hospitals are reporting a surge in patients with respiratory issues, including dry cough, asthma, and difficulty breathing. Influenza and viral infections are affecting a significant portion of the population, leading to a shortage of influenza vaccines. Among children, cases of pneumonia, chest infections, and dry cough are rising, while eye irritation and skin conditions are becoming increasingly common. Heart disease and asthma patients are particularly impacted by the deteriorating air quality.

According to the Health Department on Friday, in the past 24 hours alone, the city’s five major public hospitals received a substantial number of patients suffering from smog-related illnesses. Mayo Hospital’s emergency department reported over 1,680 patients, Jinnah Hospital received 1,345, and Gangaram Hospital admitted more than 1,265 patients, with Services Hospital and General Hospital also experiencing a high influx of cases. Medical experts report that hospitals are overwhelmed by air pollution-related cases, alongside influenza and viral infections, with children and the elderly among the most affected. They recommend that individuals with respiratory issues stay indoors, and urge those with lung and asthma conditions to take extra precautions. Additionally, instances of skin disorders and eye irritation are becoming increasingly prevalent. To mitigate health risks, experts advise the public to wear masks and protective eyewear. Individuals with weakened immune systems are encouraged to consume a balanced diet, including dry fruits and herbal teas, to strengthen immunity during this critical time. Meanwhile, Implementation of multi-sectoral action plan of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for dealing with crucial issue of smog is under way currently. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, disinfected water is being sprinkled on roads in the smog hotspot area of Lahore including Shimla Pahari and surroundings. The purpose of the measure is to reduce effects of smog in the area. There is a reduction in air pollution, Abbott Road, Gulistan Chowk, Haji Camp, Empress Road and other adjacent areas are also being disinfected by spraying water. Marriyum advised people to call 1373 to report immediately where air pollution was high anywhere around Shimla Hill Green Ring so that timely action could be taken.

She said that an operation was conducted to eliminate encroachment on Haji Camp and Empress Road, where vendor-carts were taken into custody while temporary sheds were put down. The senior minister said that the process of plantation in Shimla Pahari area is also going on, adding citizens should adopt the carpooling method and keep the number of vehicles on the roads to a minimum.

Likewise, parking outside the Nadra office has been shifted, the EPA lab team are regularly monitoring gas emissions from power generators at its offices on Empress Road, she informed.

She further said that Squads have extinguished a massive garbage fire in the city and in this connection, three FIRs have been registered, all open Bar BQ points were closed in Shimla Pahari Green Ring on Thursday evening. While the teams kept surveillance there throughout the night.