Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after Beirut strikes

November 02, 2024
Beirut, Lebanon  -  Lebanon’s prime minister accused Israel of rejecting a ceasefire after the Israeli military bombed the Hezbollah stronghold of south Beirut for the first time this week on Friday. At least 10 strikes hit the southern suburbs before dawn after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings, with AFPTV footage showing explosions and clouds of smoke. “The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires,” Lebanon’s National News Agency reported, adding that strikes also targeted Aley, southeast of the capital, and Bint Jbeil in the country’s south. The Israeli military said it continued operations against the Hezbollah in Lebanon and its Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

