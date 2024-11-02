LHC Bar challenges 26th Amendment in Supreme Court

The Lahore High Court Bar Association has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging multiple clauses of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Filed by senior lawyer Hamid Khan, the petition seeks to declare sections 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 21 as unconstitutional. The plea also requests that actions taken under these sections be deemed unconstitutional and calls for the suspension of the judicial commission and related proceedings while the case is pending.

The federation, judicial commission, National Assembly, Senate, Speaker National Assembly, and the President have been named as respondents in the petition.