Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC Bar challenges 26th Amendment in Supreme Court

LHC Bar challenges 26th Amendment in Supreme Court
Web Desk
3:35 PM | November 02, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court Bar Association has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging multiple clauses of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Filed by senior lawyer Hamid Khan, the petition seeks to declare sections 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 21 as unconstitutional. The plea also requests that actions taken under these sections be deemed unconstitutional and calls for the suspension of the judicial commission and related proceedings while the case is pending.

The federation, judicial commission, National Assembly, Senate, Speaker National Assembly, and the President have been named as respondents in the petition.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024