LHC strikes down ban on transfers, postings in Punjab

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday struck down the notification banning the transfers and postings of government employees in Punjab. Punjab government on March 1 in a notification had banned the transfers and postings of the employees.

Justice Asim Hafeez issued the eight-page verdict declaring the Punjab government’s decision to impose a ban on transfers and postings of government employees as unlawful. The ruling emphasised that civil servants and bureaucracy were subordinated, thus elevating the chief minister’s authority, which disrupted the administrative balance of checks and balances. The LHC bench observed that an overreach of executive power disturbs this balance and that misinterpretation of constitutional amendments raised questions regarding the admissibility of the petitions before constitutional benches. The court clarified that any decisions regarding appointments and transfers taken between the notification and the court’s verdict will remain effective. On March 1, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif imposed a ban on postings and transfers in the province, till further orders. Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Orders to Complete Rawalpindi Ring Road by December

In case of any posting/transfer, which is required to be made on extreme hardship, compassionate or administrative grounds, prior approval would be sought from the Chief Minister through a summary containing details of tenure of the officer and vacancy position, etc.