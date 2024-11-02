Saturday, November 02, 2024
Lions Club Int’l honours top members in Gujranwala division for community service, support

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Former council chairperson of Lions Club International, Tahir Majeed Kapur, announced the top three Lions of the Gujranwala division— Javed Iqbal from Gujranwala United Lions, Kashif Munir and Abdullah Arif from Ghuiingi Lions Club, who were officially awarded the title of winners.

LCFI Coordinator Faiz Kapur noted that Lions Club members have been providing free services in the education and health sectors, significantly improving public health in rural areas. Services include better facilities for eye and gynecological care, while uniforms, sweaters, shoes, and socks are provided to students in government schools, emphasising the theme that “it is cold for everyone”.

The event was also attended by CVC Shafqat Khawar, Vice District Governor Muhammad Salim, former DG Ashiq Ali Bajwa, President of the Sialkot Lions Club Khalid Wasim, President of Allama Iqbal Lions Club Juaid Aftab, Abdul Qadeer Bhatti, Muhammad Amin, Rana Sohail, Dr Waqar, Imran Butt, Salman Jafees, Shahzad Mirza, Amjad Farah, Malik Furqan, Ijaz Ghori, Irfan Sherwani, and others.

Our Staff Reporter

