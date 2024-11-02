Saturday, November 02, 2024
M Fawad earns wildcard entry for US Squash Inspire Tournament

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Rising squash star Muhammad Fawad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is poised to represent Pakistan at the Squash Inspire Play Squash Academy Men’s K Challenger 2024, a Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournament, set to take place from Nov 19 to 23, 2024, at the Play Squash Academy, Maryland, USA. Fawad secured his spot in the tournament through a wildcard entry. In recent months, he has ramped up his training regimen, dedicating countless hours to prepare for this prestigious competition. The tournament will feature elite players from around the globe, providing Fawad with an excellent opportunity to showcase his skills on an international stage.“It’s a great honor to represent my country in the US, and I am determined to give my best performance. This is a significant opportunity for me to gain international experience and make Pakistan proud.”

