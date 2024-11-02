Saturday, November 02, 2024
Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

November 02, 2024
Paris  -  A massive shootout linked to drug trafficking has left a teenager and four others seriously wounded in western France, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Friday, in the latest such gunfight to injure children. The shootout erupted in front of a restaurant overnight in the western city of Poitiers, Retailleau told BFMTV/RMC radio.  “What started as a shooting at a restaurant ended up in a fight between rival gangs that involved several hundred people”, Retailleau said. The 15-year-old boy wounded was between life and death, he said. The minister warned that the country was at a “tipping point” when it came to drug trafficking violence, saying that he was planning to travel later in the day to the northwestern city of Rennes, where a five-year-old child was also between life and death after being shot on Saturday in another fire exchange related to drug trafficking.

