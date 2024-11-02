Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Master plan unveiled to transform Mirpukhas into a green & beautiful city

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  A high-level meeting on Friday was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by  Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, in order to transform Mirpurkhas into a developed city.  The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Town Chairman Sher Muhammad Khan Talpur, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from various departments.  During the meeting, participants were briefed regarding Mirpurkhas city master plan that would revamp the city’s infrastructure, tackling pressing issues such as water supply, transportation, and solid waste management.

Talat Raza, Survey Officer of Kachi Abadi department, highlighted the presence of 8 notified Kachi Abadies and four major exits: Hyderabad Road, Umarkot Road, Mirwah Road, and Sanghar Road.  Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori on this occasion, emphasized the plan’s focus on creating a green and beautiful city, with a robust water supply and drainage system.

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024