Master plan unveiled to transform Mirpukhas into a green & beautiful city

MIRPURKHAS - A high-level meeting on Friday was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, in order to transform Mirpurkhas into a developed city. The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Town Chairman Sher Muhammad Khan Talpur, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from various departments. During the meeting, participants were briefed regarding Mirpurkhas city master plan that would revamp the city’s infrastructure, tackling pressing issues such as water supply, transportation, and solid waste management.

Talat Raza, Survey Officer of Kachi Abadi department, highlighted the presence of 8 notified Kachi Abadies and four major exits: Hyderabad Road, Umarkot Road, Mirwah Road, and Sanghar Road. Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori on this occasion, emphasized the plan’s focus on creating a green and beautiful city, with a robust water supply and drainage system.