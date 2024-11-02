MDA launches cleanup operation

MULTAN - The Multan Development Authority (MDA) teams launched an anti-encroachment operation on the directions of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Friday. The enforcement team cleared illegal encroachments from the various areas of the city including Nawan Shehar, Dera Adda, Double Phatak, and the surrounding location. According to a spokesperson for the MDA, the instructions given by the Punjab government were being implemented fully for making the province clean and green. Teams conducted raids on daily basis at different areas and markets. He said that strict action would be taken against all elements involved in encroachments. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.