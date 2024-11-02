Meetings review polio drive in Kohat, Bannu

Kohat/peshawar - Recent meetings in Kohat and Bannu have focused on the ongoing national polio eradication campaign, with officials assessing progress and addressing security measures necessary for the campaign’s success.

In Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram chaired a performance review meeting on the fourth day of the polio campaign, attended by District Police Officer Umar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, District Health Officer, and other officials from the district administration and health department. During the meeting, the deputy commissioner evaluated the campaign’s objectives and issued directives to ensure its effectiveness. He urged the local community to immunize their children against polio to protect them from permanent disability and called for cooperation with vaccination teams to facilitate the eradication of the virus from the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, conducted a visit to Bannu Division to review the polio eradication efforts and the regional security situation. A high-level meeting was held at the office of the Commissioner of Bannu Division, attended by Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Commissioner Bannu Division Abid Khan, Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan, District Police Officers, and other relevant officials. Participants received a detailed overview of the security status in Bannu Division, along with updates on the progress and challenges encountered in the polio eradication campaign.

In his address, Chief Secretary Chaudhry emphasized that polio prevention is a national responsibility and urged all departments and administration to utilize every available resource to achieve campaign targets. He underscored the importance of ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated and that established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are adhered to during the vaccination process. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, emphasizing that strengthening the police force is a top priority for the Provincial Government.