Mohsin Naqvi commits to modernizing FC with advanced technology

Federal Interior Minister announced that the Frontier Constabulary (FC) is being equipped with state-of-the-art technology and equipment to enhance its capabilities in maintaining peace and security. Addressing police officers of the 49th Common appointed to the FC, Naqvi emphasized the FC's vital role in the fight against terrorism, highlighting their cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

He paid tribute to the bravery of FC soldiers, citing the recent sacrifice of 10 FC personnel in Dera Ismail Khan as a testament to their dedication. Naqvi described the fallen soldiers as national heroes whose sacrifices strengthened the country’s resolve against terrorism.

Naqvi urged the young officers to embody integrity, discipline, and ethical conduct to improve the public image of law enforcement. He advised them to build positive relationships with the community, emphasizing that good service builds a strong reputation and requires no external recommendations.