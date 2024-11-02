Saturday, November 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Motorway police organise free medical camp

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Free medical camp was organized by Motorway Police Sector-II Skrand on National Highway Skrand Bypass with the support of District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad. In the free medical camp, free medical facilities have been provided to the drivers, road users and the poor and deserving people of the area. In the free medical camp, medical specialists, child specialists, general physicians and eye specialists conducted medical examinations of more than 200 patients, including drivers, women, children and the elderly, and provided free medicines.  In the medical camp, sugar, ECG, ultrasound, X-ray, blood pressure, hepatitis B, C and other necessary tests of the patients were also done free of cost. On this occasion, Sector Commander Tanveer Asghar, DSP Mahmoodur Rehman, important civil society personalities from various walks of life and National Highways and Motorway Police officers visited the Free Medical Camp. Drivers and people of the area appreciated the initiative taken by the Motorway Police.

Imran Khan’s sisters granted bail in October 5 protest cases

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024