NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq submits parliamentary nominations for Judicial Commission

National Assembly Speaker Sardar has officially submitted nominations from various parliamentary parties to the Supreme Judicial Council for the formation of a responsible for judicial appointments to superior courts.

Following consultations with the Senate Chairman and parliamentary leaders, Sadiq nominated members from both the National Assembly and Senate.

PTI’s Omar Ayub and PML-N’s Sheikh Aftab will represent the National Assembly, while Senators Farooq Naik and Shibli Faraz have been selected for the Senate. Roshan Khursheed Bharucha has been nominated to represent women in the commission.

These nominations, submitted after the passage of the 26th Amendment, allow five parliamentary members to join the with balanced representation from both government and opposition. The commission is empowered to appoint judges to the Supreme Court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court.

A spokesperson confirmed that the Supreme Court has received the nominations, submitted by Speaker following thorough consultation with parliamentary representatives.