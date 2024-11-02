Nepra responds strongly to JI in KE’s Rs247m FCA relief hearing

KARACHI - During the public hearing on KE’s September FCA, NEPRA members severely criticized Jamaat-i-Islami representative for ‘personal attacks’ to NEPRA members and instructed the political party to avoid raising its political agenda in hearings as spreading negativity undermines investors’ confidence. Tension escalated when the Jamat-i-Islami representative accused NEPRA of being a “rubber stamp” while questioning its regulatory procedures.

NEPRA members reacted strongly to the personal attacks made by the political party representative and decided to restrict the scope of future public hearings to relevant topics only. NEPRA further expressed strong disapproval, stating that personal insults and verbal abuse toward NEPRA members were totally unacceptable. It was noted that some individuals resort to abuse and misconduct as soon as they are given the opportunity to speak.

Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh, NEPRA’s Member Technical Sindh, emphasized that NEPRA is a regulatory body, and all decisions are made in accordance with the law, without any personal biases. NEPRA’s Member Legal, Amna Ahmed also condemned politically motivated personal attacks, advising participants to raise legal objections rather than resorting to personal insults, and suggested that discussing decisions after reading them carefully would be more constructive than “making emotional statements”.

These developments took place during the public hearing the other day regarding KE’s petition regarding provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for September 2024. The hearing reviewed KE’s request for an FCA relief amounting to Rs247 million, which, if approved, would result in a reduction of Re0.16 benefiting consumers for units used in September 2024.

During the hearing it was also revealed that power demand in Karachi has reduced on year-on-year basis, mirroring a national trend, but anticipated future growth driven by improving economic conditions and lower borrowing rates.

Regarding KE’s and other DISCOs FCAs, KE representatives said that their FCA adjustments have typically been lower than those of the national grid over the past few years. NEPRA confirmed that KE’s Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) petition for FY24–FY30 is still under review, with reference pricing based on March 2023 figures. NEPRA reserved its decision and will later issue a formal notification detailing the timing and amount of the FCA adjustment for customer relief.