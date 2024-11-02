No Canals, No Crisis: Save the Water of Sindh

For the people of Sindh, the Indus River is more than a water source—it’s life itself, sustaining homes, fields, and communities. However, the construction of additional canals on the Indus, without proper environmental assessment or community consultation, threatens to devastate Sindh’s ecosystems and livelihoods. The Indus has shaped Sindh’s economy, culture, and agriculture for centuries, yet new canals risk increasing soil salinity, destroying farmland, and worsening water scarcity.

Further canal construction endangers not only the environment but also the social fabric of Sindh. Rural communities, reliant on the river, face displacement and economic ruin, with women and children disproportionately affected by water scarcity and food insecurity. Already, lower Sindh suffers from reduced water flows and seawater intrusion, which threaten agriculture and freshwater supplies.

The potential environmental destruction from unchecked canal expansion is grave: soil erosion, habitat destruction, and irreversible harm to ancient ecosystems. Policymakers must understand that short-term gains cannot justify long-term losses for Sindh’s people and environment.

I urge provincial and federal governments to halt further canal construction on the Indus. Instead, sustainable water management should be prioritised, with local communities involved in decision-making and stringent environmental regulations enforced to protect this vital resource. Immediate action is essential to preserve the Indus for future generations, the economy, and the environment.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.