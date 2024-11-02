No credible evidence of rape incident at Lahore college: HRCP

LAHORE - A report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said on Friday that there was no credible evidence of an alleged rape incident at a private college in Lahore.

The HRCP report concluded that the rape incident could not be substantiated due to lack of forensic evidence and credible testimonies

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in collaboration with AGHS Legal Aid Cell, conducted an independent fact-finding mission on Oct 17, to investigate the alleged rape incident at a private college campus. The investigation aimed at verifying the facts of the case, examine the role of police and college administration, assess the handling of harassment complaints, and investigate any potential intimidation of the alleged victim or her family. The team also intended to evaluate the police response during student protests.

The HRCP in its report highlighted that when the mission visited the college campus to investigate the incident, it encountered resistance from law enforcement agencies. Police anti-riot units and a prisoner van were present, and officials barred the HRCP team from entering the campus, refusing to provide on-the-record statements. The campus was closed, and there were no protestors present for the team to interview. The members of the mission also attempted to meet with police officials but despite the request the DIG Operations was unreachable, and the AIG declined to meet, citing prior statements made by the DIG and the chief minister.

Following their unsuccessful visit to the campus, the mission interviewed Laiba Zainab, a reporter from the digital media platform Nukta. Zainab reported that the protests were ignited by social media posts and communications among students. According to her sources, students heard an ambulance on campus on October 10, but received no response from the administration when they inquired about it. Zainab noted a growing sense of suspicion among students, particularly after reports surfaced on October 11 about changes in campus security and warnings from staff advising students not to go alone to the restroom or get water. Additionally, students claimed that the college principal had forcibly deleted video evidence related to the incident and destroyed students’ phones. However, Zainab stated she was unable to identify the student in question or obtain any concrete details about the alleged incident.

During the investigation the mission observed that there were multiple factors that made it difficult to provide a clear picture of what had happened. The mission observed that the Punjab government’s announcement that it would take strict action against people who had spread any misinformation likely accounts for students’ reluctance to speak to HRCP.

The mission detected contradiction between the statements issued by the Minister for Higher and School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, who initially endorsed students’ claims, and those issued subsequently by the police and chief minister, denying the allegations, exacerbated the situation. The delay in issuing a statement on the part of the college administration and reports that the college had been ‘de-notified’ by the education department lent further credence to students’ allegations. On the other hand the situation deteriorated when students were threatened and subjected to police violence, despite being minors: media reports indicate that at least 28 protestors were beaten and injured. At least a dozen students were arrested from outside Campus 10 and other campuses in Lahore. The mission in its report noted that the hyper-engagement of online spaces with the alleged incident. An analysis of social media accounts, broadcast channels and groups by the mission points to evidence of other parties who attempted to hijack the students’ narrative and used it to amplify their own outreach on social media. A lawyer-turned-influencer, for example, appeared to have successfully misled some student groups into believing that their protests would convince the courts to order police to produce the ‘victim’. Other accounts, some led by influencers associated with the PTI, used the opportunity to disparage the Punjab government. The significant use of AI-based content raises concerns of ethical use and lack of fact-checking. Finally, the mission notes with concern the lack of ethics around the use and dissemination of images of a female student, B, without her consent. In another case, the unverified images of a girl injured were also widely circulated labeling her as the victim of the alleged sexual assault.

In the light of these findings, the independent fact-finding mission’s report underscored the urgent need for systemic reforms in campus safety and administration following the alleged sexual assault incident at Punjab College, Gulberg Campus, Lahore. Despite the inability to confirm the crime due to insufficient evidence, the overwhelming student dissatisfaction highlights serious issues, including inadequate security measures and a lack of effective administrative response to sexual harassment, the report said.

The findings indicate a troubling trend of media and law enforcement breaches of privacy that may deter victims from reporting incidents. To address these concerns, the report outlines key recommendations aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and student representation in safety matters. Establishing anti-harassment committees, conducting forensic investigations, and integrating digital literacy into educational curricula are crucial steps toward fostering a safer environment. Ultimately, implementing these reforms is essential to restore trust in campus security, empower victims, and promote a culture of respect and safety for all students.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore, to the police on a 6-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill and sought her physical remand. The investigating officer submitted that custody of the accused was required for the recovery of a mobile phone and video, in addition to a photogrammetric test.

At this, the court handed the accused over to police custody on a 6-day physical remand and ordered her production upon the expiry of the remand term on November 7. The court directed the police to keep the accused in their custody during the day and return her to jail before nightfall each day.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In a video circulated widely on social media, the accused claimed to be the mother of a student allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video caused significant panic, anger, and fear among students, leading to protests and chaos at the institution. The police alleged that the video was fabricated to gain social media views, with false claims intended to stir emotions and spread misinformation.