Opp, treasury members unite in addressing smog, water issues

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Friday held discussion on the current environmental situation, the need to combat smog, and issues related to water scarcity and its protection. In a rare show of unity, both the treasury and opposition members seemed united in addressing these issues as they engaged in a fruitful discussion and put forward their proposals. During the discussion on conservation of water, the members revisited the issue of Kalabagh Dam and proposed the formation of a committee led by the Speaker to pass a unanimous resolution regarding the dam. Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada declared the Kalabagh Dam to be Pakistan’s lifeline, while Ahmad Iqbal, treasury member, explained the reasons for Lahore becoming the most polluted city. Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar remarked that if the PML-N had pushed as hard for the Kalabagh Dam as they did for the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the dam would have been constructed by now. Minister Kazim Pirzada called for all provinces and political parties to unite on the issue of the Kalabagh Dam. Also, members from both sides described the rising population as a major problem, stating that without controlling population growth, Pakistan would not overcome its challenges or achieve prosperity. Treasury member Ahmad Iqbal pointed out that 83.15 percent of Lahore’s pollution comes from vehicles, and 9 percent from industrial emissions, making it the most polluted city. He advised the government to transition motorcycles and vehicles to electric alternatives immediately to prevent worsening conditions. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan ruled to forward all member proposals to the standing committees of the Agriculture and Irrigation departments. However, panel chair Samiallah Khan announced a special session to consider the proposals from both committees. Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Pervaiz Chaudhry summarized the discussions, informing members of the government’s initiatives to combat smog. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman noted that under the farmer’s card scheme, four hundred thousand farmers had received loans totaling 46 billion rupees, while 330 million rupees had been allocated for air ambulances. Additionally, the “Himmat Card” program provides 10,000 rupees to 40,000 disabled individuals. After the agenda was completed, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Friday issued transfer orders of Secretary Mines and Minerals Babar Amman Babar following the directions of Punjab Assembly Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Khan. The Privilege Committee of the Assembly had on Thursday recommended his removal for not taking Assembly business seriously. The Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani had also levelled serious allegations against the secretary.

Anti-smog campaign: police register 197 cases, arrest 209 accused

Lahore Police have intensified their campaign against smog, registering 197 cases and arresting 209 individuals. This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that the enforcement of government SOPs related to smog prevention was being strictly implemented. The police have registered cases for various violations, including the burning of fuel, coal and carbon board, leading to 8 arrests, 77 cases related to construction materials with 87 arrests and 17 cases for burning crop residue resulting in 17 arrests. Additionally, 25 cases were filed for burning tires, plastic and shopping bags with 25 arrests made and 49 cases against factories contributing to air pollution, resulting in 49 arrests, he said.

Furthermore, the spokesman reported that 21 cases were registered for setting fire to waste, leading to the arrest of 23 individuals.

The spokesman further said that arrests were made across various divisions including 55 in the City Division, 75 in Cantt, 21 in Civil Lines, 5 in Sadar, 5 in Iqbal Town and 48 in Model Town Division.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance of strict adherence to government SOPs for smog prevention and affirmed his institutional support to the line departments in enforcing environmental laws. He instructed a heightened crackdown on those contributing to air pollution and emphasized that strict actions against violators will be carried out. To identify smog-causing factors, the police were also utilizing Safe City cameras network.

The CCPO Lahore also directed traffic police to take strict action against vehicles emitting smoke and called for action against delinquent tractor drivers transporting sand and soil without proper covers.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated the commitment to uphold the law, urging patrolling teams to remain active in the field and for divisional officers to monitor anti-smog lockdowns and operations. He appealed to citizens to play their part in reducing air pollution.