Pakistan storm into Hong Kong sixes quarterfinals with win over India

HONG KONG - Pakistan defeated India by six wickets to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Sixes, with Asif Ali’s explosive batting proving instrumental.

Asif Ali struck his second consecutive fifty, smashing two boundaries and seven sixes to retire at the top, setting up Pakistan’s chase of 120 runs in just six overs. Opening alongside Mohammad Akhlaq, Asif took charge early, while Akhlaq supported with a steady start before accelerating to an impressive 40 off just 12 balls, hitting three boundaries and four sixes.

Captain Faheem Ashraf finished the chase with a quickfire 22 off five balls, sealing Pakistan’s emphatic victory. Remarkably, Pakistan has yet to lose a wicket in both their matches so far.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan also triumphed over the UAE, setting a formidable 129-run target with unbeaten fifties from Asif Ali (50) and Mohammad Akhlaq (52). The UAE’s response fell short at 115-6, with Faheem Ashraf claiming two wickets. Muhammad Zuhaib top-scored for the UAE with 53 runs.

In other matches, Bangladesh outclassed Oman with a score of 147-0, thanks to blazing fifties from Jishan Alam and captain Mohammad Saifuddin. Bangladesh then restricted Oman to 113-5, securing a 34-run win.Australia’s dominant form continued as they posted 147-1 against England, led by Dan Christian’s quick 51, while England’s response crumbled, ending at 112-5 despite Ethan Brookes’ late 35 off 8 balls. South Africa, too, registered a solid win over New Zealand, bowling out the Kiwis for 41 and chasing the target comfortably with two overs to spare.

Sri Lanka wrapped up the day by defending a total of 108 against Bangladesh, thanks to a strong bowling effort that limited Bangladesh to 89-3. Lahiru Madushanka’s 48 off 17 balls anchored Sri Lanka’s innings, with Lahiru Samarakoon picking up two key wickets.