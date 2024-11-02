PM urges Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Qatar’s $3b investment to strengthen Pak economy: Tarar.

DOHA/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met a delegation of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) where he highlighted numerous opportunities in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, presenting the country as an attractive investment destination.

The QBA delegation, led by Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, comprised leading Qatari business figures, each representing influential sectors within Qatar’s economy.

The meeting was held during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day official visit to Qatar aimed at discussing deepening economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The meeting brought together key representatives from Pakistan and influential members of Qatar’s business community, emphasizing shared goals for strengthening trade, investment, and economic partnerships.

Notable QBA members present included Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Mana Group Saod Bin Omar Bin Hamad Al-Mana; Executive Director of Mannai Corporation Khalid Ahmed Al Mannai; Chairman MENA & Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank Salah Mohammed Jaidah; Chairman of Mansoor Jassim Al Thani Group Sheikh Mansoor bin Jassim Al Thani; CEO of Blue Salon Nabil Abu Issa; and Director of Sendian Group Yousuf Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.

Each of these delegates expressed interest in Pakistan’s economic landscape, particularly in upcoming projects in energy, technology, and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, both sides explored potential collaborations that could drive job creation, innovation, and sustainable development in both countries.

Members of the QBA responded positively to the prime minister’s invitation, indicating their interest in expanding their investments into Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors. The importance of bilateral cooperation to bolster economic stability and growth within the region was underscored.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Commerce Kam Kamal Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Aurangzeb and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.

The leadership of Pakistan and Qatar agreed to deepen cooperation, explore new horizons to strengthen bilateral ties underscoring the importance of high-level exchanges to enhance mutual understanding.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar where he met Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two sides discussed key opportunities in a number of fields in Pakistan in the context of previous investment pledges. Key regional and global developments of mutual concern were also discussed, according to a joint statement issued by PM Office following the conclusion of his visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and develop existing cooperation to broader horizons.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the State of Qatar to Pakistan in various fields, and highlighted investment opportunities in vital economic sectors in Pakistan.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, with a particular emphasis on investment and trade, alongside discussions on cooperation in other fields.

The Amir of Qatar stressed the importance of fraternal relations between the two countries and the two sides’ aspiration to enhance economic partnership, increase trade exchange, and promote investments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz where the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explore various avenues of collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s role in supporting economic development in Pakistan, praising the presence of a large Pakistani community in the State of Qatar that acts as a bridge linking the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived here back after concluding his two-day official visit to Qatar. At Doha International Airport, Minister of State for Reconciliation Muhammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi saw off the prime minister. The Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar and senior diplomatic officials were also present.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister met Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Besides interacting with leadership-level delegations of the Qatar business community, he also inaugurated a cultural exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage.

: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has hoped that Qatar’s $3 billion investment would strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said that Qatar will invest $3 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan, including trade, investment, culture, and others.

He was speaking to media following a successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Qatar had earlier pledged to invest $3 billion in Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif returned to the country yesterday after concluding his two-day official visit to Doha on Friday.

The information minister referred to the PM’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh.

Saudi Arabia has increased investment from $2.2 to $2.8 billion after the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), Tarar said, adding that the additional investment of $600 million will make a positive impact on the national economy.

He told the media that Saudi Arabia would invest in diverse fields, including minerals, energy, agriculture, livestock, IT, human resources and skill development.

“There was also a significant progress in terms of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar during the premier’s visit where he was given a cordial and warm welcome by top leaders in Doha, he further said. “PM Shehbaz Sharif had met Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and business delegations there. They agreed on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, including investment, trade, culture, and others.”

The Minister further said that the Qatari leadership had honoured the premier by hosting a Pakistan-specific art and culture exhibition — referring to the “MANZAR” exhibition in Doha jointly inaugurated by PM Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the National Museum of Qatar and organised by the Art Mill Museum. The exhibition offers a rich exploration of Pakistan’s evolving artistic journey from the 1940s to date and reflects the deep cultural ties between both countries.

Tarar said that the moves showed Qatari leadership’s goodwill gesture towards Pakistan. He termed the development an outcome of effective foreign policy and a milestone in Premier Shehbaz’s economic agenda. He said that foreign investment would assist the government in economic stability which is gradually improving with inflation dropping to 6.9%, record remittances, interest rate decline, and uptrend in investments.