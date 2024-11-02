PTI cancels nationwide protests, plans three-day sit-in in Swabi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has canceled its planned nationwide protests, including rallies, gatherings, and demonstrations.

According to party sources, PTI leaders will devise a new strategy to address arrests and other pressing issues facing the party.

The PTI also announced the cancellation of a major public gathering that was scheduled to take place in Peshawar on November 8. However, the party confirmed it will proceed with a three-day protest sit-in in Swabi, where party leaders and workers from across the country are expected to gather.

The central and provincial leadership will address attendees at the Swabi sit-in, and preparations for the event are reported to be in the final stages. The sit-in is scheduled to begin after November 10.