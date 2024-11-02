Saturday, November 02, 2024
Punjab CM to address smog crisis with Indian counterpart

Web Desk
4:24 PM | November 02, 2024
Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will soon reach out to the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab to address the escalating smog issue affecting Lahore. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bokhari attributed the smog to crop burning and firecrackers in India and urged Indian authorities to consider preventive actions due to the issue’s severity.

Bokhari revealed that artificial rain might be employed to alleviate smog, with the Meteorological and Environmental Departments involved in planning. However, she noted that the process requires cloud cover and specific atmospheric conditions. A decision regarding school vacations due to smog is expected soon.

The minister highlighted that smog control is a longstanding concern and emphasized that unlike previous administrations, the current PML-N government is enforcing SOPs and shutting down brick kilns as part of anti-smog efforts.

Addressing political topics, Bokhari remarked that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously supported military trials, suggesting he should now face a similar trial for the May 9 incidents involving military facilities. Criticizing PTI, she accused the party of disregarding public service and national stability, manipulating youth and farmers to fuel unrest. She also dismissed claims by KP’s Information Advisor, who alleged political motives behind the release of PTI-affiliated women, as misinformation.

