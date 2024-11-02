Punjab govt to buy bombproof vehicles for Chinese nationals’ security

The Punjab government has decided to purchase bombproof vehicles to bolster security for Chinese nationals working on various projects in the province.

According to details, the government has allocated Rs 500 million for this purpose following a recommendation by the Punjab Inspector General of Police, who also directed enhanced security measures for Chinese workers on both CPEC and non-CPEC projects.

This decision follows a recent suicide bomb attack in Karachi that targeted a convoy carrying Chinese nationals near Jinnah Airport, killing at least three people and injuring ten others. Preliminary investigations revealed that the attacker had waited near the airport, aiming to strike the convoy. The suicide bomber reportedly drove an explosive-laden vehicle directly into one of the convoy cars, causing significant damage to several nearby vehicles. Rescue teams promptly arrived, securing one of the damaged foreign vehicles from the scene.

Authorities are working to trace details of the vehicles involved by collecting information such as the number plates and engine chassis numbers. Despite the intensity of the blast, which was heard from miles away, airport facilities were unharmed, and flight operations continued without disruption.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad condemned the attack, confirming the deaths of two Chinese nationals and reporting that another was injured.