Regional Ombudsman directs opening of closes dispensary

LARKANA - On the direction of the Regional Ombudsman, a dispensary that had been closed for 12 years was reopened on Friday in Gadhani village, Larkana. Villager Javed Ahmed Khokhar filed a complaint with the Ombudsman Regional office stating that the government-built dispensary had been closed and was being occupied by individuals who had constructed a house on the premises. The Regional Director of the Ombudsman Larkana, Akbar Jagirani took swift action to resolve the issue. He ensured that the necessary legal requirements were fulfilled, leading to the dispensary’s reopening on the same day, in collaboration with the PPHI District Manager. From day one, the dispensary has started to serve the community, providing essential health services to the poor villagers. This initiative will greatly benefit many residents in the area.