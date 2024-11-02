SDO injured in attack during operation against power theft

PESHAWAR - Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Abdul Rafah, sustained injuries during a gun and physical attack while conducting an operation against power theft on Friday.

According to a PESCO spokesman, the incident occurred when SDO Rafah and his team were removing direct connections, known as “kunda,” in Shadbagh Colony.

The attack was carried out by two individuals, Salim and Jawad, who opened fire on the PESCO team. The injured officer was promptly transported to a hospital for treatment.

The spokesman revealed that the electricity supply to the accused had been disconnected due to an outstanding arrear of Rs seven lakh. Following the disconnection, the accused reportedly resumed power theft. Legal action against them has commenced.