Sialkot DC reviews ongoing development projects in Daska

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain visited tehsil Daska, inspected the ongoing development projects in Daska including THQ and schools. According to the details, the DC paid a surprise visit to THQ Hospital in Daska on Friday and inspected the emergency, OPD, pharmacy and wards of the hospital and reviewed the quality of medical facilities provided in the hospital.

The DC also visited the patients under treatment in the hospital and inquired about the quality of the facilities.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Mahim Mushtaq and MS THQ Daska Dr Ali Butt were also present on the occasion.

The DC directed the MS to ensure free supply of medical facilities as well as medicines to the patients as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He also inspected the dialysis unit in the hospital.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain also reviewed the under-construction project of Bombanwala Road and directed the local officials of the Highway Division to ensure the quality of the project within the stipulated period.

Later, the DC also inspected the Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School Jaisarwala campus and inspected the under-construction block.

Distt admin confiscates 304-kg plastic bags

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima with the Environment Department took action against shopkeepers selling plastic and polythene bags. The team raided shops and confiscated 304-kg plastic bags for selling banned plastic bags.

The assistant commissioner said since June 5, 2024, a ban had been imposed on manufacturing, selling and using plastic bags less than 75 microns thick in the province.