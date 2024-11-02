Six teams to feature in inaugural Lanka T10 Super League

The is thrilled to announce the six franchise teams set to compete in its inaugural season, adding an exciting new chapter to Sri Lanka’s cricket calendar. The tournament, scheduled from December 12 to December 22, 2024, will showcase local and international talent in the fast-paced T10 format.

The participating teams are as follows: Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Negombo Braves.

The player draft for the league’s inaugural season will take place on November 10 in Colombo, where franchises will build their squads in preparation for the highly anticipated competition. Each team’s name reflects the unique character and cricketing legacy of its home city, celebrating local identity and fostering community pride.

Colombo: The nation’s capital, Colombo is a cricketing powerhouse with state-of-the-art facilities and historic grounds. It has fostered many of Sri Lanka’s cricket legends and houses most of the country’s premier cricket clubs.

Jaffna: Emerging as a northern cricket hub, Jaffna is known for its cultural diversity and rising young talent, with local schools embracing the sport and positioning Jaffna as a center for promising new players.

Galle: Famous for its historic Galle International Cricket Stadium near the UNESCO-listed Galle Fort, this southern coastal city is celebrated for its cricketing heritage and scenic charm, making it a beloved destination for the sport.

Kandy: Renowned for its cultural heritage and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy has a rich tradition of producing world-class players, with a cricketing spirit as vibrant as its scenic landscapes.

Hambantota: Known for the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota offers thrilling cricket amidst lush wildlife settings. This southern city has produced international stars, cementing its place on the cricketing map.

Negombo: A bustling coastal city, Negombo is celebrated for its beaches and lagoon, nurturing cricket talent that has contributed to Sri Lanka’s strength on the international stage.

The , organized by Sri Lanka Cricket in partnership with T Ten Sports Management FZC, T Ten Global Sports FZE, and Innovative Production Group (IPG), aims to elevate T10 cricket in Sri Lanka and build a new legacy in the sport.