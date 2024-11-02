Saturday, November 02, 2024
SSP holds Khuli Katchehry, resolve public complaints

Our Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh here on Friday held an open court in his office to address public complaints.

The SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens. He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. Open Courts’ were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, he said and issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.

