Steps should be taken to auction all disabled vehicles of SCA: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday made important decisions in the Sindh Coal Authority (SCA) meeting held under his chairmanship. Director General SCA Haq Nawaz Shar, MD Tharcoal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah and other officers also participated in the meeting, said a statement.

The minister said the TharLodges managed by the SCA will be outsourced for the quality and best accommodation and food facilities for local and foreign investors in Thar. However, he said that its ownership will remain with the Sindh government. The minister directed Energy Department Mossadiq Ahmed Khan to review all the legal points in this regard and submit his suggestions. He added that a Rules and Regulation Committee should be established for the promotion and recruitment of employees and to ensure merit and transparency.

He said that the problems related to SCA’s budget and other aspects will be resolved and added that there is a need to work on coal bracketing.

Nasir Shah directed that Thar Airport is the pride of the Sindh government and the country’s first provincial-level airport and further improve it and standardize the services. The services of Civil Aviation Authority experts should be taken and the high authorities of civil aviation should be contacted in this regard, he said. Nasir Shah directed that steps should be taken to auction all the disabled vehicles of SCA after fulfilling all the legal requirements. He directed that training courses should be organized for all DDOs to familiarize them with SPPRA and other laws.

Nasir Shah appreciated the efforts of SCA for conducting training courses to increase the capabilities of employees in the institution and publishing four editions regarding the institution at different times.