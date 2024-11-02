Symposium on prevention of cardiac diseases held

Peshawar - A seminar organized by the Cardiology Department of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) was held on Friday, bringing together renowned cardiologists, faculty members, house officers, nurses, and students of allied health sciences. The event featured distinguished guests, including Prof. Shehzad Akbar, Medical and Hospital Director of MTI-HMC, and Prof. Sanaullah Jan, Director of PICO, who served as the chief guest.

Dr. Shah Sawar, Chairman of Cardiology at HMC, inaugurated the symposium, emphasizing the state of cardiovascular health in Pakistan and the urgent need for preventive measures. The theme of the symposium, “Prevention is Key. It’s Never Too Late,” underscored the importance of prioritizing prevention to address this significant health challenge.

Expert talks during the program addressed various aspects of cardiovascular disease prevention. Dr. Romana Khawaja from HMC discussed the role of early intervention and the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance rapid responses in heart disease prevention. Professor Hafeezullah emphasized the necessity of systematic prevention strategies to combat the high burden of cardiovascular disease in Pakistan.

Dr. Asif Iqbal highlighted exercise as a crucial preventive measure, detailing its benefits in reducing risk factors and promoting an active lifestyle. Prof. Mahmudul Hasan, President of the Pakistan Cardiac Society, expressed gratitude to all guests and participants, reaffirming PCS’s commitment to advancing cardiovascular disease prevention both nationally and internationally.

The seminar concluded with the presentation of shields to the guest speakers and organizers, recognizing their contributions to this vital initiative.