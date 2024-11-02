It is often said that a single piece of wood is easily broken, but a bundle bound together is difficult to dismantle. These words underscore the importance of unity in every aspect of life. The Holy Quran also emphasises the power of unity, as in Surah Al-Imran (3:103): “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.” The power of unity is evident throughout history, where it has often been a decisive factor in the success of peoples.

However, in recent times, unity among people has become scarce. Rising disputes over trivial matters reflect the erosion of unity. The enmity and hatred between different sects and castes further illustrate this unfortunate reality. It is also evident in the way people often ignore the needy, leaving those in distress to suffer alone, which in turn drives some to desperate acts, including suicide.

The world’s lack of unity is also apparent in its silence over the brutal killings of innocent Palestinians by US-backed Israeli forces. The lack of an effective response from other countries has emboldened Israel, whose similar brutal acts are also visible in Lebanon against Hezbollah. Israel’s impunity casts a shadow over the unity of the Muslim world.

It is now essential for all individuals worldwide to understand the true power of unity. It is the only path to ending human rights violations in every corner of the globe.

GHULAM FAREED,

Umerkot.