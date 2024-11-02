Saturday, November 02, 2024
Top official inspects Mirpurkhas slum development process

Staff Reporter
November 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  Engineer Kashif Khan, Additional Director General and Chief Engineer of Human Settlements Authority on Friday visited the regional Kachi Abadi office in Mirpurkhas and Umerkot.  Khan received a detailed briefing on ongoing lease initiatives and recovery plans from local officers. During the visit, Khan addressed staff concerns and emphasized prompt solutions. He also inspected field office departments, stressing punctuality and recovery.  During the visit, Deputy Director Farooq Ahmed, Basharat Ali, Javed Hussain, and Zeeshan Rajput accompanied Khashif Khan.

