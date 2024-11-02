under siege Secularism of Sindh

Sindh, long celebrated for its secular ethos, religious diversity, and tolerance, now finds its inclusive and pluralistic values under attack. The recent murder of Dr. Shahnawaz Khumbar symbolises the escalating threat posed by extremist forces challenging the legacy of this land of Sufi saints like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Sachal Sarmast, and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, who championed peace, harmony, and coexistence. In response, human rights defenders, artists, and scholars have risen in resistance, facing repression, including violent crackdowns by the Sindh police.

This is a pivotal moment for Sindh, and our call to action is urgent. We must advocate for the revival of the province’s historical roots of secularism and pluralism, where religion is a personal matter and the state maintains neutrality, ensuring equal treatment of all citizens, regardless of faith. The time to act is now, or we risk losing the foundation of Sindh’s identity.

NASIR SOOMRO,

Karachi.