Various services being provided under Maryam Ki Dastak initiative: DC

BAHAWALPUR - Under the Punjab Chief Minister’s initiative “Maryam ki Dastak”, various government services are being provided to people at their doorstep in Bahawalpur district. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq at a ceremony, held at his office for distribution of remuneration cheques among 16 facilitators, who delivered services at people’s doorsteps.

The deputy commissioner said that the facilitators working under the programme should work diligently and contribute to providing timely and quality services to the people at their doorsteps. Under the Maryam Ki Dastak programme, services related to revenue, police, municipalities, excise, development authority, and other government offices are being provided to people at their doorsteps.

These services could be accessed through a mobile application, dashboard, and helpline number 1202, and 70 facilitators had been deployed across the district to facilitate people.

Meeting for outsourcing of solid waste management system held

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq regarding the outsourcing of the solid waste management system in Bahawalpur district. The meeting reviewed the progress made towards the set targets. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, AC Bahawalpur Sadr Ahmad Sher Gondal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmad, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, and company officials were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioners of Ahmadpur East tehsil, Yazman tehsil, Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur tehsils participated in the meeting via video-link.

CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar informed the meeting that the identification of required sites for dumping waste in the tehsils of Bahawalpur district has been completed. He stated that all details regarding the staff and machinery related to solid waste in Bahawalpur district have been provided to the contractors, and a timeline for further staff recruitment and machinery procurement has also been established.

DC Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq instructed that all assistant commissioners in Bahawalpur district to ensure selection of locations for dumping sites that are away from populated areas. He emphasised that the identification of sites for temporary transfer stations at the union council level should also be completed promptly. The DC directed that all contractors complete their machinery and cleaning staff recruitment within two weeks. Additionally, all contractors should establish their offices in the relevant tehsils to ensure accessibility for the public.