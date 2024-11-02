Zaheer Abbas joins PCB Board of Governors as State Bank nominee

Legendary cricketer has been appointed to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Board of Governors as a nominee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), becoming the first cricketer in years to join the board's top decision-making body. Initially, SBP had nominated Meraj Mahmood before selecting Abbas, famously known as the "batting machine."

The PCB's Board of Governors includes four representatives from regional cricket associations, four from affiliated departments, as well as the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Cabinet Division Secretary, and three nominees of the prime minister. The board composition was previously announced in January under Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014.