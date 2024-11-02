Zulfi Bukhari dragged Imran into Oxford chancellorship for self-interest: Rubina Khanum

LAHORE - Sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Rubina Khanum, has targeted the party’s leader Zulfi Bukhari over his recent role in marketing a campaign for her brother (Imran) regarding the election of Oxford University Chancellor.

Rubina Khanum, in a video statement issued here yesterday, said that Bukhari, former Special Assistant to Imran Khan, is not educated and that he believes having an Oxford University Chancellor from Pakistan is a big deal.

“Zulfi Bukhari had dragged Imran Khan into the chancellor candidacy race for self-interest,” she said.

“Imran Khan is in jail; what interest does he have in becoming Oxford University’s chancellor?” Rubina Khanum questioned. Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of the PTI, had been active in campaigning for the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan for the Oxford University Chancellorship until Khan was blocked by the university administration.

On October 16, former PM Imran Khan was expelled from the Oxford chancellorship race. Following the expulsion of Khan’s candidacy from the Oxford University Chancellor race, Zulfi Bukhari alleged that the Pakistani government had pressured the university administration to remove Imran Khan from the race. “The Oxford University made a very narrow-minded and pressured decision to block Imran Khan.

The decision came as a big disappointment because Pakistan wanted Imran Khan to run in the Oxford University chancellor election. People from India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and many other Islamic countries wanted Imran Khan to take part,” Bukhari told a private news channel.

While reacting to the criticism of Rubina Kha, Zulfi Bukhari said that he prefers to keep silence as he respects Imran Khan’s sister a lot. “Imran Khan knows very well what I have done for him,” he remarked.