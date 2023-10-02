Monday, October 02, 2023
1st Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament commences today 

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 02, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 1st Commissioner Kara­chi Cup Table Tennis Tour­nament will begin today (Monday) at 4:30 PM at the Commissioner’s Club near Gul Plaza, MA Jinnah Road, Deputy Commissioner South Complex. The event will be organized under the auspic­es of the Divisional Sports Committee. On this occa­sion, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Muham­mad Altaf Sario will be the chief guest. According to Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Com­missioner Karachi, in all, 16 girls and 16 boys’ teams are participating in the tourna­ment and all the competi­tions will be held on knock­out basis. The final of the tournament will be played on October 4 at 5:00 pm. Commissioner Karachi Mu­hammad Saleem Rajput will grace the concluding day as chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners, runner-up and top perform­ers of the tournament. 

