1st Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament commences today 

LAHORE - The 1st Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament will begin today (Monday) at 4:30 PM at the Commissioner’s Club near Gul Plaza, MA Jinnah Road, Deputy Commissioner South Complex. The event will be organized under the auspices of the Divisional Sports Committee. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Muhammad Altaf Sario will be the chief guest. According to Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi, in all, 16 girls and 16 boys’ teams are participating in the tournament and all the competitions will be held on knockout basis. The final of the tournament will be played on October 4 at 5:00 pm. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput will grace the concluding day as chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners, runner-up and top performers of the tournament.