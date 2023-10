FAISALABAD - Three car-riders including two women sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Sammundri police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speed­ing car fell into a ditch while travelling on Motorway when its driver slept while driv­ing near Sammundri-Rajana Road. As a result, Zubair (24), Fatima Bibi (65) and Zainab (35), residents of Multan, received injuries and Rescue 1122 rescued them and pro­vided the first aid, he added.