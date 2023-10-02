3-day Int’l Carpet Exhibition to begin in Lahore from Oct 4

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf has said that preparations have been finalized for the three-day 39th International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets being started here from October 4. Usman Ashraf said that it was very encouraging, the buyers from 25 countries including China, USA, UK, Hungary and Turkey have registered to participate in the exhibition. He expressed these views while addressing the PCMEA review meeting to finalise the exhibition here at the association’s office on Sunday. Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, and Saeed Khan also attended the meeting. Usman Ashraf said that international exhibition would be inaugurated by Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, while a ceremony to distribute prizes among manufacturers, exporters and foreign buyers would be held at the Governor House and a dinner would be hosted by the Punjab Governor in honour of foreign participants. PCMEA vice chairman hoped that a wide range of contracts would be signed by foreign buyers at the exhibition, adding that it would definitely help strengthen the local carpet industry. The exhibition also features business-to-business (B2B) meetings among foreign buyers and Pakistani exporters. “This year, buyers from new countries are also participating in the exhibition and this is a good sign as we can get access to new markets through effective communication,” he mentioned. He said the PCMEA was taking all possible steps to attract foreign buyers and the TDAP was extending its full support for the success of the mega event. He urged all the PCMEA members and other stakeholders to play their due role for the success of the exhibition. He said that stall holders in the exhibition have been given clear instructions to display products with quality and decorative designs so that foreign buyers would prefer to do business with Pakistani exporters.