5 lakh tons of silt scooped out of Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD  -  Since the project’s inception in March 2023, nearly 0.5 million (5 Lakh) tons of silt have been excavated from the bed of the navigational channel and anchorage area at Gwadar Port.

The project is set to be completed in 12 months. Dawood Baloch, the Gwadar Port Dredging Plan Project Director told Gwadar Pro that China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHE C) has successfully removed 5 lakh tons of silt since the desilting process began in March.

This desilting process aims to restore the original depth of the navigational channel at Gwadar Port, allowing heavyweight ships to navigate efficiently.

This restoration will ensure the seamless movement of various types of vessels, facilitating easy docking without interruptions. Another official from Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) stated that the plan is to reclaim the natural and original operational depth of 14.5 metres at Gwadar Port, at a cost of Rs4.7 billion.

He expressed satisfaction with the operation’s pace. The official added that the project, titled “The Maintenance Dredging of the Navigational Channel of Gwadar Port,” will be completed in 12 months per the agreement signed between CHEC and GPA.

