8.3 million bales target highly unlikely as whitefly invades cotton areas

ISLAMABAD: The whitefly invasion of cotton-growing areas in Punjab has caused substantial damages, setting alarm bells ringing at the government level, as the current year’s target has been set at 8.3 million bales, reports WealthPK.

“The large-scale whitefly attack caused by a sudden rise in temperatures across the cotton belt during the last couple of weeks has raised fears of an extraordinary decrease in per acre yield, which is contrary to the general expectation. Owing to this factor, the lint production target may not be achieved this year too,” Muhammad Akbar, Scientific Officer at the Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan, told Wealth PK.

The areas of Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan are said to be among the worst-hit. A record cut in the arrival of cotton in markets and ginning factories is also being reported, he said.

Akbar was afraid that the attack would not only impact domestic cotton production overall, but also the crop quality, which may raise cotton imports and further strain the country's limited foreign exchange reserves.

“Record production of 10 million cotton bales was anticipated this year as the federal and provincial governments designated 2023–24 as the cotton year; however, this seems doubtful,” he said.

According to WealthPK research, whiteflies often seek refuge in adjacent fields, making comprehensive pesticide spraying essential.

The outbreak of whiteflies and mealybugs is attributed to high temperatures and insufficient watering, especially in saline-affected fields. The larvae of the whitefly mature prematurely due to the elevated temperatures, hindering the timely application of pesticides.

The pest management teams of the Punjab Agriculture Department are now using cluster spraying, as they estimate that approximately 50% of the standing crop has already been affected.

The whitefly invasion has surpassed the economic threshold, according to Dr. Saghir Ahmed, former head of the Central Cotton Research Institute. He has witnessed almost 100 bugs per leaf. Considering that, more than half of the crop may have already destroyed. He thought Punjab might have trouble meeting its 8.3 million bale cotton production goal this year.

Owing to increased pesticide prices and inflated power tariff, the growers reported challenges in timely pest control, making it harder to operate tube wells to reduce soil temperatures and fend off pest attacks. With 50% drop in cotton arrivals and 15% drop in yield, the cotton ginning companies also feel the effects.

In this regard, after knowing about the significant insect infestation, interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sent Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo and other top authorities to the area.

Though efforts to combat whitefly invasion are underway, with drone and power sprayer operations covering significant acreage in the affected regions, local sources say approximately 20% of crop production areas have been devastated, while the remaining 10-20% are under mild attack.