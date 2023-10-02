90,000 breast cancer cases reported annually in Pakistan

LAHORE - Statistics reveal that every ninth woman in Pakistan is prone to breast cancer in her lifetime, with 40,000 annual fatalities and 90,000 new cases. According to Pink Ribbon data, around 109 women die every 24 hours due to breast cancer in Pakistan. In an initiative to spread awareness of breast cancer, the organisation has announced a 30-day awareness drive, involving individuals from grassroots to policy-making levels, commencing from Sunday, October 1. This year’s October has been themed as ‘PINKtober’, with each week dedicated to vital aspects of the campaign: including the first week to be observed by focusing on promoting a healthy lifestyle and educating women on profound impact of routine well-being practices, which can reduce breast cancer risk by up to 40 percent. The second week will be celebrated as a mammogram awareness week.