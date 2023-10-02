Monday, October 02, 2023
90,000 breast cancer cases reported annually in Pakistan

Staff Reporter
October 02, 2023
LAHORE   -   Sta­tistics reveal that every ninth woman in Pakistan is prone to breast cancer in her lifetime, with 40,000 annual fatalities and 90,000 new cases. Ac­cording to Pink Ribbon data, around 109 women die every 24 hours due to breast can­cer in Pakistan. In an initia­tive to spread awareness of breast cancer, the organisa­tion has announced a 30-day awareness drive, involving individuals from grassroots to policy-making levels, commencing from Sunday, October 1. This year’s Oc­tober has been themed as ‘PINKtober’, with each week dedicated to vital aspects of the campaign: including the first week to be observed by focusing on promoting a healthy lifestyle and edu­cating women on profound impact of routine well-being practices, which can reduce breast cancer risk by up to 40 percent. The second week will be celebrated as a mam­mogram awareness week.

