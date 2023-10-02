AAA Associates Announces Strategic Partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners GCC.In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to enhancing the hospitality landscape in Pakistan, AAA Associates has entered into a significant partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners. The collaboration was cemented with the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for a luxurious 5-Star Hotel and Residences situated in the mixed-use development, AAA Octa 2, Karachi. The pivotal signing ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi, graced by the presence of H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Mr. Afaq Ahmed, Deputy Head of Mission. Mr Muhammad Omer Munj was representing AAA Associates and Julien Bergue, the co-founder and Managing Partner of Valour Hospitality Middle East was also presented at the event. Maddock International is also partnering in this venture.

The state-of-the-art property, designed to offer a unique blend of luxury and comfort, will feature 114 opulent rooms and suites, extensive banqueting spaces, an all-day diner, a bar, private dining, a comprehensive wellness and fitness center, and much more. Furthermore, the development will house 314 modern, branded, and serviced residential units.

Both Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir and MD AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r) expressed their excitement about this venture. "Partnering with a globally recognized entity like Valor Hospitality Partners aligns perfectly with our vision for this landmark project. As we embark on this journey, we are confident in Valor's capability to bring unmatched hospitality expertise to the table," stated Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir.



Highlighting Karachi's significance, MD AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r) remarked, “Karachi, being Pakistan’s economic nerve center, is poised for an infrastructural evolution. This project promises to be a landmark addition to the city’s vibrant business ecosystem and its skyline."

Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East, commented on the venture's potential. “Having established our first foothold in Lahore, we're eager to further our reach in Pakistan. Teaming up with AAA Associates for this illustrious project in Karachi underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences in the region.”



This collaboration, bringing together AAA Associates' local insights and Valor Hospitality Partner's global expertise, is expected to create a synergetic impact, further enhancing the value proposition for both entities. With both companies' shared vision and ethos, this partnership promises to reshape the hospitality landscape, setting new benchmarks in luxury and service excellence.

About AAA Associates:



AAA is a conglomerate with a diverse portfolio that includes Real estate, finance, builders Aircraft Servicing, IT and media. Established in 2015, AAA Associates has provided an investment platform to thousands of customers. We currently operate in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UK, France, Germany, Norway, Canada, USA and Australia.



About Valor Hospitality Partners: Valor Hospitality Partners is a globally recognized full-service hotel management company headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With its expansive portfolio spanning across multiple continents, Valor continues to strengthen its global footprint, collaborating closely with owners and international hotel franchise partners to deliver unparalleled hospitality experiences.