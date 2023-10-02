ACCA hosts corporate conference featuring top business leaders

Peshawar - The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) hosted a corporate conference on the theme “Being Bold: Shaping a Sustainable Future in Uncertain Times” featuring the country’s top business and thought leaders and policymakers here on Saturday.

This groundbreaking event brought together thought leaders, experts, and professionals from diverse sectors to discuss and deliberate on crucial topics surrounding Sustainability, Ethics, Leadership, Future-Ready Talent, and Digital Transformation.

The conference was attended by prominent names in the corporate sector, as well as leading policymakers and members of the provincial cabinet. Prominent speakers contributing to the dialogue of inclusive and sustainable economic development were Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan; Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD The Bank of Khyber; Akbar Ali Khan, Accountant General Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Matti Ullah, former Secretary Industries & Economic Zones; Shahzad Malik, President, ICMA Pakistan; Moin Iqbal, Head of Business Organization, Infra Zamin Pakistan; Dr Najeeb, Minister of Science & Technology, Sports, and Youth, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & Chairman, The Millennium Education & TMUC; Fahad Saeed, Business Development Manager, ACCA Pakistan; and Asad Malik, Head of Business Development – North, ACCA Pakistan.

While speaking to the media, Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, added, “It is essential for these conversations to happen at a greater frequency and actionable agendas to be formulated as a result of these dialogues. ACCA is committed to creating a sustainable future, and this can only be done with the collective effort of stakeholders from all sectors and industries. The world is in a volatile position due to economic instability, and to ensure sustainable recovery, we must act in collaboration with each other.”

At the conference, ACCA, industry, and thought leaders shared insights, practical guidance, strategies, and solutions to enable businesses and policymakers to embrace these new technologies and create a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship. Featuring contributions from forward-thinking thought leaders, the conference program included a future-focused panel conversation on the topic of “Building sustainable economies and developing a skilled workforce.”