Monday, October 02, 2023
 Actor Kamal remembered

14TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Agencies
October 02, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

KARACHI - Fans remembered renowned ac­tor Syed Kamal Shah on his 14th death anniversary. Kamal was a versatile ac­tor as he performed both serious and comic roles during his career. He was born on April 27, 1937 in India and later migrated to Pakistan. His first film ‘Thandi Sarak’ was re­leased in 1957. Kamal was credited as the first com­edy hero of Pakistan who gave smile to thousands of faces through his work. He worked in more than 84 films and also produced 10 movies. After playing a successful inning in the film industry, he started appearing in TV dramas. He was also given lifetime achievement award. Kamal Shah passed away on Octo­ber 1, 2009 in Karachi at the age of 72.

