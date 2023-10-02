Monday, October 02, 2023
Armed citizens kill three robbers in port city

Agencies
October 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Citizens of Karachi have come forward after the failure of the police to control the incidents of robbery. Unknown citizens killed 3 alleged robbers and injured 4 others by shooting in different areas of the city on Sunday and left without informing the police with their looted goods.
According to media reports, Karachi Police has started investigating three shooting incidents in which three alleged robbers were killed and four others were injured. In the first incident, two men were killed and one was injured in a firing under Jail Chowrangi bridge between Saturday and Sunday. Police say that four robbers on a motorcycle had robbed a citizen and escaped. An unknown car driver opened fire, killing three of the robbers. One of the injured robbers escaped from the spot but was later arrested by police.
In the second incident, a 25-year-old man was killed in a firing near Ayesha Manzil Meezan Bank in Gulberg area between Saturday and Sunday. Police suspect that the person who died in the shooting is an alleged robber who was shot and killed by unknown persons.
In the third incident, three motorcycle-riding bandits were injured in the firing of a citizen in Buferzone Sector 15-B area of Gabol Town. The security guards sitting in the back of Rio’s vehicle and an unidentified citizen opened fire, injuring the three robbers. The robbers fled from the spot but were later arrested by police. Police are investigating all three incidents and are trying to identify the unknown suspects

Agencies

