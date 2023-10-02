Arthur joins Pakistan squad in India for World Cup 2023

HYDERABAD - Mickey Arthur, the Director of the Pak­istan cricket team, joined the squad in Hyderabad, India, on Sunday ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s first match is scheduled for October 6 against the Netherlands. Having previously served as the head coach for Derbyshire in England, Ar­thur returned to take on his role with the Pakistan team in India. PCB ap­pointed him for this position in April, where his responsibilities include planning and strategising the game­play for the Pakistan men’s team.

During his previous tenure as coach from 2016 to 2019, Pakistan achieved remarkable success, becoming the top team in Tests and T20Is. Under Arthur’s coaching, they secured a sig­nificant victory in 2017 by winning the ICC Champions Trophy.

In a recent World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand, Pakistan set a challenging target of 346 runs. However, New Zealand emerged victo­rious, chasing the score with the loss of only five wickets. The Green Shirts will play Australia on October 3 in their second warm-up match before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.