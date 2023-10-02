Monday, October 02, 2023
Ashrafi calls for global action against India’s state-sponsored terrorism

Our Staff Reporter
October 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a gathering of religious and politi­cal leaders, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and President of the International In­terfaith Harmony Council, raised concerns about India carrying out state-sponsored terrorism. Speak­ing at the Seerat-e-Rehmat-ul-Ala­meen Conference, held at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday, Ashrafi urged the international community to take collective action against the Indian government, citing recent inci­dents in Canada and Pakistan that he believes highlight India’s role in promoting terrorism. The PUC chairman also pointed to incidents in Sargodha and tensions between Shia and Sunni communities in some parts of the country, alleging India’s interference was fomenting unrest. He emphasised that India’s actions were detrimental to global peace and stability, referencing the Cana­dian Prime Minister’s recent state­ments. To address these concerns, Ashrafi announced plans to organise joint public gatherings across Paki­stan. He condemned an incident in Turkiye and clarified that Pakistan had no issue with any church, but propaganda by the Qadiani commu­nity was causing problems.Ashrafi called for proper enforcement of laws against those engaging in illegal ac­tivities, emphasising the need for justice and global recognition of the rights of Muslims in Palestine and the Kashmir issue.

