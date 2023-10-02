Authorities net 134 more candidates in MDCAT scandal

Peshawar - As many as 134 more students have been identified in the ongoing MDCAT scandal, where Bluetooth devices were allegedly used for cheating during the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test held on September 10.

This brings the total number of identified cheaters to 335, as 219 candidates of the test had already been arrested previously.

In addition to the central figure of the mafia identified as Zafar Khattak and his brother from Karak, Fahad from Peshawar, Arshad from Mardan, Fazal Wahab and Amin Ullah from North Waziristan, and Fazal Subhan from Dargai have been apprehended by the police. The police stated that the network members maintained contact with students and their parents throughout the province. Recently, the government announced its decision to conduct a fresh MDCAT examination in light of the fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, a decision has been made to present the students, who scored 170 marks in the test, before the committee, while 134 suspicious candidates will be produced in the court. Also, the papers of 3,200 candidates, who had passed the MDCAT test, were rechecked.