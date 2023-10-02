Balochistan govt moves to rein in terrorism

Info minister Achakzai warns of ‘befitting response’ if India behind deadly Mastung blast n Provincial govt announces Rs1.5m for family of each martyr of Mastung blast, Rs5 lakh for each injured.
QUETTA - Two days after a deadly bombing in Mastung claimed over 60 precious lives, the Balochistan government has declared a full-fledged war against terrorism saying that it won’t spare any terrorist outfit in the province till its complete elimination.
“Enough is enough,” said Balochistan caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said this at a press conference here on Sunday while referring to the Mastung terror attack and said the State would provide allout security to its people.
The minister also said that India is behind terror incidents in Balochistan and that the state would ensure a “befitting response” if found that India is behind the Mastung incident.
When Achakzai was asked about a possible grand operation in the wake of terrorist attacks in the province, he said he could not comment on that but reassured journalists that the state would defend each and every inch of its territory and carry out intelligence-based operations if needed. “This means there is a mastermind behind it who is systematically destabilising us. Enough is enough. Now there will be no appeasement or concession … we declare all-out war on these terrorists.”
He further said that Pakistan’s resolve is very important. It (Mastung incident) is such a case where we won’t say that we will go after [only terrorist] operatives and foot soldiers.
“We will go after their masterminds, the lynchpins managing all these proxies and will ensure that we will go wherever they are holed up, drag them out and take revenge for each and every martyr,” he said.
“If these links are found there [in Balochistan] today as well then we will make sure that our enemies are cut by thousands.”
Achakzai also reassured that the province’s security plan will be reviewed to address any loopholes that exist.
“Security plan is being re-structured from scratch [...] will conduct intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on every inch [of the province’s territory] if needed,” he said. He identified the perpetrator of the Mastung terrorist attack as a young individual aged between 15 and 18. He firmly stated that Balochistan had no place for terrorism and assured that the state was fully aware of the culprits and facilitators behind the incident, pledging swift justice.
The minister lauded the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) dedication to the fight against terror and emphasised the joint efforts of provincial and federal governments in countering extremism and terrorism.
Achakzai disclosed that authorities had recovered the remains of the suicide bomber responsible for the tragic incident during the 12 Rabiul Awwal procession in Mastung on Friday. The death toll now stands at 60, including religious leaders and children, along with a police officer. Commenting on the government’s support to the martyrs’ families of the Mastung incident, Achakzai announced that the government would provide Rs1.5 million to each of the martyrs’ families.
Meanwhile, critically injured and those with minor injuries would be given Rs500,000 and Rs250,000, respectively.
“We will also ask the federal government to pitch in the relief package for the affected families,” he said.
“We will help the affected families as much as possible,” Achakzai reassured.